Drummer bids goodbye to his beloved Maradu abode

Linulal said the lifestyle of every owner has changed drastically since their eviction.

Published: 13th January 2020 02:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th January 2020 02:07 AM   |  A+A-

Linulal who owned flat number 6H in Jains Coral Cove.

By Gautham S
Express News Service

KOCHI: For six years, flat number 6H, on the sixth floor of Jains Coral Cove at Maradu, was heaven for Linulal and his family. On Sunday, the drummer was only left with memories of the beautiful flat that he designed.

Linulal bought the flat for Rs 52 lakh in 2011 and moved in by 2013. “My son Rishin studies in Gregorian Public School. We could see the school from the flat. This is why we decided to buy it. Our house-warming ceremony and my son joining the school were on the same day,” said Linulal.

He said he designed the interior of the flat by taking a two-month break from his job. “One room was turned soundproof and used for music practice,” said the drummer, who witnessed the implosion with his wife Hafza from Hotel Crowne Plaza.

ALSO READ | Mission Maradu: After Golden Kayaloram razed down, SC order to demolish illegal high-rises executed

“Once we left from here, we never talked about the flat. I didn’t even want to watch the implosion. However, I was completely disturbed when I woke up today and thought I should catch a final glimpse of my beloved abode,” said Linulal, who is now living with his family in a rented house at Panangad.
“I didn’t bring my son as he was more attached to the flat than me and seeing the demolition could have affected him. It was where he grew up and played with friends. My wife cried a lot,” he said.

Linulal said the lifestyle of every owner has changed drastically since their eviction. “One family lives above a godown. There are some retired workers for whom paying the rent is difficult. Many had bought flats in Jains after selling their other properties. Though the Maradu municipality provided us with a list of alternative accommodation, nothing materialised,” he said.

ALSO READ | Explainer: What is Maradu flat demolition controversy, who is involved and why

He said the owners had bought the flats after checking its background. “It hurts when people say we chose to get in danger. No one will purposefully waste their hard-earned money. We wouldn’t have got bank loans if there was some issue with the property. It’s just bad luck,” he said.

Linulal said he was in touch with many other flat owners. “Everyone is hurt,” said Linulal, who visited the spot after the demolition. All he saw was a pile of concrete.

