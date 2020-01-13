Home Cities Kochi

Maradu demolition to come in celluloid

Published: 13th January 2020 02:02 AM

Maradu poster

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: The heartburn, tension and sleepless nights spent by residents of the now-demolished Maradu highrises will soon feature on the celluloid. Titled ‘Maradu 357’, the movie helmed by Kannan Thamarakkulam will go on floors by the end of this month. A team led by Ravichandran, the cinematographer, captured the controlled implosions of the highrises on Saturday and Sunday for the movie.

The makers said the flick, besides focusing on the residents’ trauma, will depict the “unholy nexus” between the real estate lobby and powers that be which often leads to violation of existing rules, including Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

“The movie’s tagline will be “Trial commences after implementation of the judgment.” The ‘357’ in the title refers to the 357 families lived in the highrises. The second half of the movie will explore the untold story behind the demolitions and how CRZ violations are taking place in the country,” said Kannan.

He said they were in talks with a prominent Malayalam actor to play the central character. “We are hopeful of roping him in for the hero’s role. Actors including Anoop Menon, Renji Panicker and Sheelu Abraham are also playing prominent roles,” he said.

‘Maradu 357’ is being produced by Abraham Mathew and Sudarsanan Kanjiramkulam.

Dinesh Pallathu, who penned the script of Kannan’s previous movie ‘Pattabhiraman’, is helming the script of this film.

The makers said there will be added elements of fiction in the film.

