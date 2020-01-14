Bovine beauty in artistic focus

Monika Monalisa By

Express News Service

KOCHI: While growing up, artist Vidya Shree did not get permission from her father to pursue art as a profession. But now, being a self-taught artist, she is known for her wooden cow head paintings inspired by Eduppu Kala in Kerala.

Vidya has been practising this art form for past five years now. She was drawn to it during her first visit to Kerala almost a decade ago. Owing to the art’s uniqueness, she decided to pursue it by giving it a personal touch and her own inspirations. “When I started pursuing this seriously, I realised that the artist, who was creating this, concentrated more on the number of products being made and sold. In that process, the pieces lose their finesse. Being a painter, I started working on finishing the products,” says Shree, who is now conducting workshops to build awareness about this art form.

After she collects the raw wooden figurine of the cow head from the carpenter, she sands it and later, applies primer. After drying, she does her own kind of art work on it. “I have an art wall at home where I display my work. When I posted a picture of it on Instagram, people started enquiring about its price, and that’s how I started doing it as a profession,” she says. Shree sells these colourful figurines at a starting price of `2,500, as they vary based on the intricacy on the pieces. She takes most of her orders on her Instagram handle vidout boundaries.

An avid traveller, Shree confesses that a lot of her artwork is inspired from places she visits. “When I travelled to Spain, I realised that they use a lot of floral art. Inspired by that, I have painted some of the wooden cow heads in those patterns. I also tried to incorporate Tanjore art in it,” says 33-year-old Shree, who has travelled to almost 30 countries till now.

The Bengaluru-based artist has been interested in art since childhood, and indulged in self-learning of different art forms through travel and informal events. A fan of Tanjore painting in Tanjavore or lantern making in Vietnam, she invests time to meet the artists and spends time with them, learning the intricacies of the ancient art during her travels. While pursuing science in college, Shree used to sell her art at cottage shops and the profit she earned would become her pocket money. An HR professional, she is planning to come up with her solo exhibition this year.

where it all began

Cow/Bullhead painting is inspired by the Oachira Cattle Festival, which is held in Parabrahma Temple in Kerala. More than 150 carts with colourfully decorated bullocks are brought to the temple compound and paraded in the ground. Many of these Eduppu Kala (gigantic idols of bulls made of cloth & hay) are more than 50 feet tall. It is considered a thanksgiving celebration to Lord Shiva by the farmers of that region.