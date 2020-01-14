Home Cities Kochi

Eva murder: Police yet to recover knife

The body of Eva, 17, a resident of Kaloor in Kochi who went missing on January 7, was found at a tea estate in Malakkapara bordering Tamil Nadu the same night with stab injuries.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Relatives, friends and well-wishers of Eva Antony break down in front of her body kept at her rented house at Kaloor on Thursday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though police arrested Safar Sha, 26, for allegedly murdering Plus-II student Eva Antony, alias Gopika, the investigation team is yet to recover vital material evidence. The accused had allegedly confessed that he had thrown the knife, with which he stabbed the girl, in the forest. However, the police are yet to recover it despite search operations. The officers said the knife is a crucial material evidence in the case. Besides, they have to look into the background of the accused and carry out collection of evidence on the spot with him.

Meanwhile, the police approached the Ernakulam District Court on Monday seeking Sha’s custody for further interrogation and evidence collection.“The police will get Sha in custody on Tuesday. He will then be subjected to a detailed interrogation,” said Ernakulam Central CI S Vijayasankar,

The body of Eva, 17, a resident of Kaloor in Kochi who went missing on January 7, was found at a tea estate in Malakkapara bordering Tamil Nadu the same night with stab injuries. According to the police, Sha, an employee of a car service centre in Maradu, had carried out the crime after meticulously planning it over two weeks.

Sha had confessed that he killed Eva for rejecting his marriage proposal. The two had been in a relationship for about a year. After Eva’s parents opposed it, she opted to end the affair. However, Sha kept stalking her, said the police.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
murder crime
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp