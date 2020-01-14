Home Cities Kochi

First interim relief for 264 flat owners okayed

However, Alfa Ventures and Holy Faith Builders are yet to pay the compensation.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:15 AM   |  A+A-

Earthmovers removing steel rods from the debris at Holy Faith H2O, which was demolished on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the state government sanctioning relief for the remaining 20 claimants approved by the Supreme Court-appointed committee, 264 flat owners, who were among those evicted from four highrises in Maradu following the apex court order to raze the buildings, will each receive a compensation of Rs 25 lakh.

The committee had received 266 claim petitions till November last year. “When we approached the committee seeking compensation for the remaining 22 petitions, we were told a list of 20 pleas had been approved and forwarded to the government. The government is yet to release funds for them. There is a lack of clarity regarding the remaining two claim petitions, and we are yet to get a clear picture on why the committee has not approved relief for them,” said Shamsudeen Karunagappally, chairman of Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana Samiti, the coordination committee of apartment owners. On Thursday, the government sanctioned the release of compensation amounting to Rs 8.75 crore to 35 flat owners as per the committee’s recommendations. The state government has released Rs 58.11 crore till last Thursday. As per the committee, 94 per cent of the compensation amount has been released and only Rs 3.88 crore is remaining. The committee agreed that there was a delay in releasing money to some of the claimants, owing to a paucity of funds. Such claimants could approach the government or move the Supreme Court, it said. 

‘Pay us compensation as per market value’ 

Meanwhile, the Maradu Bhavana Samrakshana Samiti demanded the state government to pay the compensation amount as per the market value. “Most of the flat owners had bought the apartments by paying Rs 1 crore-Rs 1.5 crore and the initial compensation of Rs 25 lakh is very low. The government should take necessary steps to compensate the flat owners. Many of them are still living in rented places as they lack funds to buy a house,” said S Jayakumar, who was a resident of Holy Faith H20. The apex court had asked builders to deposit Rs 61.50 crore for disbursing compensation to the flat owners. While K P Varkey & Sons and V S Builders paid the entire amount, Jain Constructions has remitted only around Rs 2 crore so far. However, Alfa Ventures and Holy Faith Builders are yet to pay the compensation.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flats Maradu demolition compensation
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp