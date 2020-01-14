Heritage Walk to give students a glimpse of state’s history

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muziris Projects Ltd (MPL) will introduce the ‘Heritage Walk’ programme to provide school students first-hand experience and knowledge about the state’s history. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will launch the two-day tour-cum-study programme on the Kottapuram Fort premises on Tuesday.



"In the exhibition organised to mark World Heritage Day in November last year, more than 23,000 students turned up to learn about the history and heritage of Muziris. This was much higher than the 10,000 students we had expected.

This inspired us and we decided to start an exclusive programme for school students in which they could visit Muziris heritage projects and know more about them,” said PM Nowshad, MPL managing director. Stay has been arranged for students under the programme. The sites that students would visit Kottapuram Palace, Chendamangalam Synagogue, North Paravoor Synagogue, Paliyam Palace and Paliyam Nalukettu. MPL will also distribute activity books describing the nook and corner of the historical sites among students. “The Kerala SCERT history books for Classes 8, 9 and 10 have chapters on Muziris and the state’s heritage.

The activity book will provide in-depth details about Muziris heritage,” Nowshad said. He said cultural events will be held in the evening to allow students learn about ancient artforms including ‘chavittu nadakam’ and puppetry. “Students can also interact with the performers,” he said. The ticket rate, including food and travel expenses for two days, ranges between `300 and `500 per student. The Heritage Walk programme will run on trial basis till June 2020 as the current academic year is at its concluding stage and exams are nearing, said Nowshad.