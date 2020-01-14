Home Cities Kochi

Heritage Walk to give students a glimpse of state’s history

The Heritage Walk programme will run on trial basis till June 2020 as the current academic year is at its concluding stage and exams are nearing, said Nowshad.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muziris Projects Ltd (MPL) will introduce the ‘Heritage Walk’ programme to provide school students first-hand experience and knowledge about the state’s history. Finance Minister T M Thomas Isaac will launch the two-day tour-cum-study programme on the Kottapuram Fort premises on Tuesday.

"In the exhibition organised to mark World Heritage Day in November last year, more than 23,000 students turned up to learn about the history and heritage of Muziris. This was much higher than the 10,000 students we had expected.

This inspired us and we decided to start an exclusive programme for school students in which they could visit Muziris heritage projects and know more about them,” said PM Nowshad, MPL managing director. Stay has been arranged for students under the programme. The sites that students would visit Kottapuram Palace, Chendamangalam Synagogue, North Paravoor Synagogue, Paliyam Palace and Paliyam Nalukettu. MPL will also distribute activity books describing the nook and corner of the historical sites among students. “The Kerala SCERT history books for Classes 8, 9 and 10 have chapters on Muziris and the state’s heritage.

The activity book will provide in-depth details about Muziris heritage,” Nowshad said. He said cultural events will be held in the evening to allow students learn about ancient artforms including ‘chavittu nadakam’ and puppetry. “Students can also interact with the performers,” he said. The ticket rate, including food and travel expenses for two days, ranges between `300 and `500 per student. The Heritage Walk programme will run on trial basis till June 2020 as the current academic year is at its concluding stage and exams are nearing, said Nowshad.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp