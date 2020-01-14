Kalamassery municipal chairperson stages sit-in

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalamasset municipal chairperson Rukhia Jamal staged a sit-in in front of the Kalamassery police station on Monday alleging police apathy in initiating action against CPM workers who encroached on the civic body’s land.

CPM workers had recently put up makeshift tents on five acres of land belonging to the municipality near KINFRA park demanding that the land be handed over for Life Mission, the state government’s comprehensive housing scheme. On January 10, Rukhia filed a complaint with the Kalamassery police and sought to stop the CPM workers from encroaching on the land.

When nothing was done, she filed another complaint on Monday seeking action against the CPM workers. “The chairperson has demanded the intervention of City Police Commissioner in the issue. The municipal council has identified land for Life Mission and the government has approved it,” said Congress Kalamassery mandalam secretary Manaf Puthuvayil.

“The council also formed an eight-member committee comprising two LDF councillors for the project’s implementation. However, CPM is not ready to nominate its councillors and has now launched a protest,” Manaf alleged.