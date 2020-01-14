Home Cities Kochi

KSUM to hold two-day summit on February 7, 8 

Published: 14th January 2020 07:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:12 AM

By Express News Service

The Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) will hold a two-day summit that aims to reinvigorate Kerala’s HNI network and provide high-net-worth individuals with opportunities to invest in some of the best nascent firms in the state and other parts of the country.

The event will be held on February 7 and 8. The Seeding Kerala event here will see the participation of 150 select startup ventures from the state and 200 investment experts. Into its fifth edition, Seeding Kerala typically focuses on angel investment that is essential for startups to proceed.

The event envisages funding those upstart businesses that have outstanding ideas and models but are financially struggling to hit the market.  For more info: https://seedingkerala.com/.

As many as 150 individuals with high investment capacity will participate in Seeding Kerala, along with 10 investment funds, 14 angel investors, 30 startup entrepreneurs and as many corporates. 

There will be masterclasses on angel investing and lead angel investing, pitch for startups, an IPO roundtable and talks on ‘Unicorn First Checks’ and ‘Remarkable Business Case Studies from Kerala’.
There will be an ‘Investor Café’ providing special interaction facilities between investors and 30 startups elected from a national contest.

