Maradu is a small win for this native of Chilavannoor

Antony who believes Maradu is just the beginning. “There are more demolitions to come,” he said.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:16 AM   |  A+A-

Antony A V

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The demolition of the five Maradu highrises came as a small victory for Chilavannoor native Antony A V and his years long crusade against violations to bring back the green pastures he wi tnessed during his childhood. “I was never an activist.

My sole motive is to rejuvenate the water bodies, in which I swam in my childhood. I had never heard of Coastal Regulation Zone norms when I launched my legal battles. Since the arrival of builders, the premises of my home changed entirely.

This prompted me to take up the fight,” he said. Following the seizure of files on Maradu violations, the case remained pending in the court for long. “Following my complaint, the Ke r a l a Coastal Zone Management Authority inspected the areas in 2010 and became a part of the case in 2011. My pleas in 2013 added 37 violations in the areas which led to Supreme Court’s involvement,” said Antony, a ginger farmer in Karnataka. However, Antony said he never meant to bring agony to the families who were evicted from the highrises. “I received several death threats from the builders for acting against them. Recently, one of them damaged my car.

However, I have no remorse for my actions. Builders are cheating flat owners,” said Antony who believes Maradu is just the beginning. “There are more demolitions to come,” he said.

