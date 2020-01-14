Tale of the travelling film festival

Lakshmi Priya By

Express News Service

It is just another class on film theory, it would seem. A lecturer is putting forth compelling arguments, picking apart and psychologically analysing the widely-debated concept of ‘violence in cinema’. A few minutes in, however, he is rudely interrupted by someone who shoots him in the head. What follows is a bloody revelry of human destructiveness.

The scene is from a short film called ‘Violence in Cinema, Part 1’, made in 1971 by renowned filmmaker George Miller–best known globally for his Mad Max franchise. The 20-minute short film makes a statement that would have been difficult to communicate through a feature-length film. While succinctly highlighting how ‘blood and gore’ can override or belittle thoughtful themes, it also underscores how raw and evocative violence can be.

Such is the importance of short films. It is a distinctive medium that lends itself easily to experimentation, while simultaneously acting as a go-to space for young, independent voices that struggle to gain a foothold in the world of blockbusters. But despite Kerala’s love for cinema, the medium has failed to take off in the state. With the exception of a few online platforms, they are typically relegated as ‘festival films’.

It is this gap that Dravida Entertainments, a group of young cinephiles based in Kochi, aims to fill with ‘Shades-e-Indore’ film tour. After organising the first edition of the short film festival in Indore on November 16, 2019; the last thing they wanted was for their journey with these masterful movies and filmmakers to end. Now, the group aims to travel across Kerala, or maybe across the country, intending to bring these shorts to the masses.

“There is a pattern to how film festivals are held, which we wanted to break away from,” says Jubith Namradath, one of the founders of Dravida Entertainments and director of the 2018 satire ‘Aabhasam’. “Entries come in, films are screened and judged, the best of them are selected and rewarded and the story ends there. We wanted things to be different, which is how the idea to ‘travel places’ with our winner films came about. We want to organise screenings in multiple cities, where lovers of cinema can come together and watch these shorts, engage with each other and hold constructive discussions,” he explains. The first such screening was held in Mamangam School of Dance in Palarivattom, Kochi on Sunday. Jubith adds that they plan to conduct the film festival annually from now.

Divya Gopinath, who is also one of the founders of Dravida, points out that the films being screened are curated by noted filmmakers like Anjali Menon, Leena Manimekalai and Amala Akkineni. “The November event was just the first edition of the film festival, but we still got a pretty good response. We want to take that success further by taking these films across the country,” she says. Divya recently received acclaim for her role as a policewoman in the Kunchacko Boban-starrer ‘Anjaam Pathira’.

Zakariya Mohammed, the award-winning director best known for his directorial debut ‘Sudani from Nigeria’, calls the initiative a ‘social service’. “What Dravida is doing here undeniably deserves appreciation,” he says. Zakariya was the chief guest at the screening.

The short films screened were ‘Bhoomi’ directed by Mithun Chandran, ‘One Fine Day’ by M R Vibin, ‘Four Walls and a Smile’ by Renjit Varma and Sanjo Joe, ‘Eventide’ by Ramana Dumpala, ‘Divider’ by Anand Radhakrishnan, ‘Le Jour 23’ by Giancarlo Rocconi, ‘Les Colériques Anonymes’ by Jan Caplin and ‘Pesum Por Chithirame’ by Sabarivasan Shanmugham.

