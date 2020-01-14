Home Cities Kochi

Tanker lorry operators foresee water scarcity

Tanker lorry owners said they were not extending any support to lorry operators flouting the rules by drawing water from private wells.

Published: 14th January 2020 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th January 2020 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: While the district administration goes ahead with the strict implementation of Operation Pure Water, tanker lorry operators in the district are foreseeing severe water crunch in the coming days owing to the shortage in supply. They say not only big hotels, malls, hospitals and apartment complexes and but small ‘thattukadas’ (streetside shops) will also feel the heat.

The operators also allege they are not getting even 100 loads from Kerala Water Authority (KWA) centres at Aluva and Maradu for supply. The normal demand in the district is 2,000 loads. “There is a long queue at the KWA’s water treatment plants at Aluva and Maradu. On Sunday, we got nearly 100 loads. On Monday, we could not get even that,” said Water Tanker Association secretary Ramachandran. He said 400 tanker lorries are supplying water in and around the city at present.

“We support Operation Pure Water. However, our only issue is that we are not getting an adequate quantity of water. Most tankers lorries which have registered at water supply centres of KWA need to wait for hours. Even KWA officials have no idea about the availability of water.

However, since they cannot interrupt domestic supply, we have no other option but to wait for our turn,” said Ramachandran. He said tanker lorry operators have urged the authorities concerned to keep the water supply hydrant centres open round-the-clock. “We cannot predict when people will call and ask for water. Lorry operators are receiving calls at midnight from various resident/ apartment associations for water. We conveyed our apprehensions to the district collector recently,” he said. Tanker lorry owners said they were not extending any support to lorry operators flouting the rules by drawing water from private wells.

“We are ready to cooperate with the authorities. The Operation Pure Water squad is conducting regular inspections of tanker lorries and the drivers have to show the receipt they receive from KWA hydrant centres. Hence, nobody is taking water from private water sources now,” said a water tanker lorry operator.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Government has no business to impose anything on anybody - Jothimani S
BJP MP Tejasvi Surya flanked by NCP leader Supriya Sule (extreme left), DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Congress spokesperson Khushbu Sundar during ThinkEdu conclave on Thursday. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Attendance system for MPs? Tejasvi Surya, Supriya Sule and Thamizhachi Thangapandian answer
Gallery
Bhogi pongal is the first day of the four-day Pongal festival celebrated in Tamil Nadu. On this day, people discard their old belongings in a bonfire and celebrate ownership of new possessions. (Photo | EPS, P Jawahar)
Happy Bhogi: A look at how people celebrate the beginning of harvest festival in Tamil Nadu
As India's first F1 racer Narain Karthikeyan turns a year older today, let us take a look at some of the rare snaps of the Padma Shri awardee. (File Photo | AP and EPS)
Happy Birthday Narain Karthikeyan: Check out some rare photos of India's first Formula One racer 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp