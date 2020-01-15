Home Cities Kochi

A tribute to a friend from Chelsea Fans Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chelsea Fans Kerala (CFK), one of the official supporters of the popular English club in the country, is organising a football tournament at Game Town Football turf in Kakkanad on January 26. However, the event is more than a competition for the organisers, as it is being conducted in memory of their friend Ashith Krishna.

Ashith Krishna was an electrical engineering graduate from Cusat. His whole life was oriented around football. He was a keen observer of every aspect of the game. Interestingly, Ashith’s father and elder brother are Chelsea fans.

Ashith, hailing from Kozhikode, was only 27 year’s old when death conquered him in 2017. “A cardiac arrest claimed our brother leaving all of us at CFK short of the pillar that held us together. The last interaction Ashith had with his fellow CFK members was at the Corporation Stadium after a Gokulam game, where he was already planning for the screening of the upcoming Chelsea match,” said Tom Antony, district coordinator, CFK.

CFK will forever be indebted to Ashith’s service. Hence, we will honour our brother every year by holding this tournament, said Tom. “The first edition of the tournament was held at Kozhikode. When the second edition kicks-off in Kochi, he will be with us in spirit for sure,” he said. CFK at present has 1,950 registered members. 

“CFK’s units across nine districts and the Bangalore unit will field teams in the tournament, which will be played for the Ashith memorial ever-rolling trophy,” said Sarath Kumar B, member of CFK.

