Home Cities Kochi

Bastion Bungalow renovation back on track

The protected monument, to be converted into a museum, will be thrown open to the public before the start of this year’s Biennale 

Published: 15th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

The premises of Bastion Bunglaow  Express

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: As the seat of all three imperial powers who ruled the area, the Bastion Bungalow in Fort Kochi enjoys a chequered history. Through centuries, the 450-year-old structure has weathered many storms, until it was declared as a protected monument by the State Archaeology Department in the 1990s. The long-standing decision to convert its halls into a museum has thus far faced inadvertent delay. However, the project is soon expected to see the light of the day with the government determined to speed things up in this regard. 

“The tender process for the renovation of the Bungalow is currently underway and is expected to be completed by the end of this month. We are in the process of assessing from various accredited agencies under our wing to undertake the implementation. The government has sanctioned `2.4 crore in the first phase,” said Chandran Pillai, executive director, Kerala Museum, the official nodal agency entrusted for the project

Although the museum was previously supposed to be thrown open to the public in the months leading up to the fourth edition of Kochi-Muziris Biennale in 2018; the devastation caused by the flood that year put the project on the backburner given the financial stringency faced by the state. However, it now seems to be back on track. “We are trying to start the work as early as possible, the museum will most certainly be inaugurated before the Biennale starts towards the end of this year,” added Chandran.

“At a meeting held a couple of weeks back at the Cochin Chamber Of Commerce & Industry, Dr Venu V who is the principal secretary of Revenue, Archaeology, Archives and Museums noted that steps were being taken to speed up the completion of the museum,” said  K J Sohan, former mayor of Kochi and convenor of the Kerala chapter of Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage. 

Rare documents 
Unlike other museums in the state that throw light on the princely history of Kerala, Bastion Bungalow is expected to narrate the yore of Fort Kochi through rare documents sourced from across the world. “This museum will be unique in the sense that prominence will be given to the chronicled records available rather than a display of artefacts. With the structure overlooking the sea, exhibiting antique objects would also prove imprudent as the salt content in the air would effectively damage priceless relics,” said Chandran.

Sohan says, “The Portuguese were very good at keeping records so there is a lot of literature on how the place evolved to become one of the first cosmopolitan cities in south Asia and provided shelter to multiple cultures. Fort Kochi is in itself a living repository of history, hence the upcoming museum should act as a knowledge hub.”

The revamping of the bungalow was initially handed over to the Lalitha Kala Akademi which undertook the beautification of the garden surrounding the structure by installing rock sculptures. The premises was partly thrown open to visitors in February 2016 while access inside the rooms is still restricted. 
As the Lalitha Kala Akademi received significant backlash for their unscientific approach, the project was consigned to Kerala Museum post a shift in the government.

Work delayed
The museum was previously supposed to be thrown open to the public in the months leading up to the fourth edition of Biennale in 2018 but the devastation caused by the flood that yearput the project on the backburner given the financial stringency faced by the state. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
VIT, MCC, SRM, MOP, Loyola College and others receive awards from TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami
Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut at ThinkEdu Conclave in Chennai (Photo | Express)
Amma continues to run in people's blood long after she's gone: Kangana Ranaut
Gallery
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
India's swashbuckling opener Rohit Sharma was on Wednesday named the ICC's '2019 ODI Cricketer of the Year' for his incredible run of form through the year. Here are the other winners. (Photos | AP, AFP)
ICC Awards 2019: Rohit Sharma to Pat Cummins, here are all the winners 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp