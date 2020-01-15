Collector produces details of chapels under Piravom church

KOCHI: The state government on Tuesday filed a report regarding the details of the 11 chapels under the Piravom St Mary’s church before the High Court. The court had earlier directed the district collector to file a report regarding the details of chapels under the church. The collector in the report said the Jacobite faction contended that seven chapels had been disputed by the Orthodox faction in a lawsuit pending before the Additional District Court, Ernakulam. Therefore, these chapels should not be treated as part of the church, the Jacobite faction argued.
