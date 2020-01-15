Sexagenarian held for raping daughter-in-law

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 67-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping his daughter-in-law at a lodge near KSRTC bus station here in April last year. Purushothaman of Thrissur was arrested following a complaint lodged by the victim, a native of the city.

“The husband of the victim, a drunkard, used to assault her and the accused had saved her several times. The accused told her that her husband had an illicit affair and would kill her if she stayed with him. He said he would take her to Kochi and arrange accommodation there. However, he took her to a lodge and abused her at night after threatening her,” said an official.