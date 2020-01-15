SI takes possession of Vettithara church keys

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Paving way for the takeover of the Mar Michael church at Vettithara near Piravom by the Malankara Orthodox faction, the sub-inspector of Ramamangalam police station took possession of the keys of the church on Tuesday.

According to the cops, they didn’t face any hassles during the process. “The keys will be submitted before the court on Wednesday,” said the cops. Earlier, in November, the Jacobite faction had thwarted an attempt by the Orthodox faction to enter the church.

Following protests from Jacobites, the Orthodox faction had to return after discussions with the police officials who reached the spot. According to a source, there are around 100 Jacobite families and 20 Orthodox believers in the church.