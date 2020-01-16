Home Cities Kochi

A Christmas of self-discovery

Most of us go through a few ups and downs in our life.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:51 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Most of us go through a few ups and downs in our life. But, how many of us are quick to take the experience in stride and move forward? Software engineer-turned media-marketing professional and writer, Anjana Mohan’s book ‘Beyond the Christmas Lights’ takes you on a journey of self-discovery along with its protagonist, Jenny, who is trying to unlock the mysteries of her life. Jenny runs a cafe and takes care of her family which includes her mother Tessy and brother Dave. 

It is Christmas season and the streets are decked up with stars and other festive decorations. The presence of a strange young man and anonymous letters take Jenny back to some memories from her past. Who is this young man at her cafe? And will Jenny be able to find the person behind the letters? The author takes the reader back to the protagonist’s past in the backdrop of Christmas as she is reminded of her father.

‘Beyond the Christmas Lights’ is Anjana’s first book, she has been blogging for the past two years. “I happened to read an interview of Roger Federer, the ace tennis player, who, after losing in a semi-final match, said he would practice and try his luck the next tournament. That inspired me and I thought of choosing the theme for my book,” shares Anjana. 

The author has tried to draw a contrast between the festive cheer that form the background of the book with the conflict in Jenny’s mind. The place where the cafe is situated is not specified, “I want them to imagine a place they liked.” The author traces the journey of Jenny’s past with the moments she shares with the people she is associated within her present life. Her evening walk through the streets along with George remind Jenny of her father who left them many years ago. 

The book also highlights how she transforms from a shy and reserved person into a lively extrovert. At the end, the author tries to convey how Jenny is persuaded to go on a journey of self-discovery which teaches her to move forward in life.

Anjana is currently working with a leading media house in Kerala. She is working on another book inspired from her personal life. ‘Beyond the Christmas Lights’ is available on Amazon Kindle, amazon.com, Google Play and iBooks. 

