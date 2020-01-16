Home Cities Kochi

Back to basics

A 900-sqft space mud house envisioned by Sacred Groves, a sustainable housing project in Auroville, 
Tamil Nadu proves that mother earth is a humble sentinel

Published: 16th January 2020 06:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th January 2020 06:51 AM   |  A+A-

By Swetha Kadiyala
Express News Service

KOCHI: With experts across the world sounding alarm bells about climate change and degrading environment, sustainability has taken precedence over most aspects of our lives. And when it comes to the spaces we inhabit, ecological architecture is soon becoming the buzzword. 

However, popular perception decrees that building an enviornment-friendly house of one’s dreams involves employing state-of-art methods that come at a huge cost. But a 900-sqft space mud house envisioned by Sacred Groves, a sustainable housing project in Auroville, Tamil Nadu proves that mother earth is a humble sentinel. 

Built by using locally available and ethically sourced mud, stone and wood and by employing local artisans, the structure is a standing example of natural architecture. The house which is replete with a sit-out, a drawing-room, two bedrooms and two washrooms is located inside a farm near Pondicherry. 

“The brief we got from the owner who himself is a builder is for a quaint farmhouse that reflects the indigenous culture of the region. The cement content we used would be less than one per cent. We also made built-in furniture for all the rooms. The walls facing North are curved so as to prevent heat from hitting a flat surface,” says Sarin Veetil, one of the principal architects of the project. Sarin who is from Kannur has been working with Sacred Groves for the last five years. While the foundation is fortified with locally sourced rock, the walls have been built with customised sun-dried mud bricks. 

“The soil was mixed with shell lime and a gummy liquid secreted by Murrel fish. The mixture was fermented for some time and then moulded into a brick shape before being dried under the sun. Lime was used as the binding mortar,” says Sarin.

The traditional sloping clay-tiled roof has been given a modern twist with a partial terrace laid with lime concrete. Framing of the roof, the staircase and patio accents have been furnished with the re-purposed wood of five different trees native to the region. The spiral wooden staircase, one of the focal elements of the drawing-room has been erected using mango tree wood supported by an unpolished eucalyptus tree trunk. 

“While one end of each step fixed into the trunk which acts also acts as a pillar the other end is held firm by a metal rod that connects each plank, this folding plate method ensures that the stairs are self-supported,” adds SarinTo go with the warm mud hue of the house, rust orange tiles have been used for the flooring as well as in the kitchen. The washbasins carved out of stone and mirror finish lime-plastered walls give the washrooms a rustic charm.

A 900-sqft space mud house envisioned by Sacred Groves, a sustainable housing project in Auroville, 
Tamil Nadu proves that mother earth is a humble sentinel

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp