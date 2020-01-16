CPM men call off stir, remove tents

Home Cities Kochi

The Life Mission project will be implemented on 1.3 acres at Kangarappady and 1.5 acres at Mattakadu. A playground had been planned at the land at Kangarappady.

CPM workers involved in a heated discussion with Kalamassery municipal chairperson Rukiya Jamal at her office on Wednesday | A Sanesh

By Express News Service

KOCHI: CPM workers, who had set up makeshift tents on the Kalamassery municipality-owned land near Kinfra Park demanding that the space be handed over for the implementation of Life Mission housing scheme, called off their protest on Wednesday.

The move came after municipal chairperson Rukiya Jamal held a meeting with the CPM workers in which they agreed to the municipality’s decision to implement the project at Kangarappady and Mattakadu here.  Though the municipality had taken the police’s help to evacuate the protesters on the day, no force had to be used as the CPM workers called off the stir.

“Only 17 people, that too some workers from Tamil Nadu, had set up tents on the five-acre land. Even the opposition ward councillors had been against the move,” said Congress Kalamassery mandalam secretary Manaf Puthuvayil. The CPM workers removed the tents by evening.

“The land near Kinfra Park was bought to build a convention centre. However, since it is a paddy field, no construction is allowed. This is why we didn’t implement Life Mission there,” said Manaf. He alleged the CPM workers wanted people to believe that the municipality allotted the two plots for the project after their protests.

“However, the council had already held discussions on starting the project at Kangarappady and had passed a decision. After discussions on Wednesday, LDF members too were in favour of the plan,” he said. The municipality had also decided to find three acres of land within its limits for building the playground.

