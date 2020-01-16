Kochi Design Week first event to use IoT-enabled smart technology

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The recently-held Kochi Design Week (KDW) turned out to be the country’s first event to use IoT-enabled smart technology that improves visitor experience by carrying out real-time analytics for managing proceedings, organisers said on Wednesday.

The Kerala government achieved this feat at last month’s KDW by partnering with Japanese startup Pinmicro — a location-based solution provider founded by a Malayali. The Tokyo-based firm is headed by Tiby Kuruvila of Kothamangalam, Ernakulam.

Pinmicro’s EventPlus platform was used at the event held from December 12 to 14 that attracted around 5,500 visitors.

“The number was not only a significant increase compared to KDW 2018; this time we could also enhance the visitor experience by using the platform for the first time in India,” said Arun Balachandran, Chief Minister’s Fellow (IT), Government of Kerala.

Ravindranath Ange Veetil, CEO of Pinmicro, India, said EventPlus employs Bluetooth low-energy IoT hardware placed at the strategic locations at any event’s venue, capturing real-time location information.

“It is then processed on the event plus cloud to generate real-time insights and operational event dashboards,” he said about the platform that has been used at more than 350 events globally.