Kochi Metro unveils coffee table book 

The vision was set and our goal was to make Kochi Metro the best in the country.

Published: 16th January 2020 06:51 AM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Chief Secretary Tom Jose and KMRL managing director Alkesh Sharma during the launch of Kochi Metro’s coffee table book in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A comprehensive narration of Kochi Metro’s story from its planning, design and execution to how it has become the mobility lifeline for the people of Kochi will be now available in the form of a coffee-table book. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday unveiled the coffee- table book titled ‘Beyond Tracks’, in Thiruvananthapuram.

Speaking after launching the book, chief minister said Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL), a company formed to construct the Metro Rail system, has changed the transport scenario of Kochi and Kerala. “KMRL has archived the history of Kochi Metro in the form of a coffee table book. The book will become a part of history and help people understand the project. I am glad that KMRL is growing fast,” he said.

Chief Secretary Tom Jose shared his experiences as the first managing director of the company. “The main challenge was to bring all the stakeholders to the table. We moulded together everything from scratch. The vision was set and our goal was to make Kochi Metro the best in the country. I am happy that KMRL has come up with a coffee table book archiving its history.” The book narrates how Kochi Metro has now grown much beyond a simple mode of transport since its launch in 2017 to an integrated network.

