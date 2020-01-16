Home Cities Kochi

Loan recovery sword hangs over evicted Maradu flat owners

Residents, who took loans ranging from C40L to C80L each to buy flats in now-demolished highrises, plan to move court for relaxation in interest rates or principal amount to be paid

Published: 16th January 2020 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 12:31 AM   |  A+A-

Workers removing the debris from the site of the now-demolished Holy Faith H20 at Maradu on Wednesday | Arun Angela

By Arun M
Express News Service

KOCHI: The hardships of the evicted residents of the now-demolished highrises at Maradu are far from over, it seems. As if the sight of the buildings they once called home turning to dust was not traumatising enough, the residents are now seeing bankers knocking at their doors to recover the loans they availed to buy flats in the ill-fated highrises.

While many continue to repay the loans via EMIs (Equated monthly instalments), a few others have decided against it. The residents are mulling over legal steps for a relaxation in interest rates or in the principal amount to be paid.

Around 100 persons who lived in the now-demolished apartment complexes had availed home loans ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 80 lakh each from various banks and NBFCs (non-banking financial institutions) and are now planning to approach the court to settle the loans.

“The due date for my EMI of Rs 82,000 for the home loan of around Rs 70 lakh from HDFC Bank is on seventh of every month. I paid the EMI for this month on January 7, before Holy Faith H2O, in which I lived, was demolished on January 11,” said Beyoj Chennatt, who had been at the forefront of the protest of the flat residents before the demolition.

He said the bank was aware of the issues, as he had availed the interim compensation of Rs 25 lakh after producing the documents issued by the bank.

“However, it has chosen to turn a blind eye,” he alleged. “Should I default on the EMI, my CIBIL score would be affected and I would not be able to take a bank loan,” he said.

Beyoj said some residents had received notices from banks for defaulting on the repayment of loans. “We are planning to take legal steps seeking relaxation on interest rates or on the principal amount borrowed from the banks,” he said.

The residents said they should not be made responsible for repaying the loans they took to buy flats which were demolished for violations they did not commit.

“Till the end, we had hope the highrises won’t be demolished. We have lost everything now. With confusion all around, I decided to discontinue the payment of EMI until the bank took a final decision on loan repayment,” said Shibu George, a resident of demolished Jains Coral Cove. His EMI for the loan taken from DHFL is around Rs 40,000.

“The banks have not held any discussions with us so far. After a discussion with them, I will explore other options, including approaching the court,” said Shibu.

What experts say
Financial expert C N Venugopal, former director of State Bank of Travancore, said a concession or extended time period could be granted to the borrowers as per RBI norms. “However, this requires a high-level decision. Recovery of loans is a tough task for banks. While they can freeze the compensation amount allotted by the government to the flat owners, it is unsustainable under law,” he said.

Legal experts said while banks have loan recovery options like attaching the borrowers’ land, recalling the loans and continuing the loan accounts accepting the EMIs as per the agreement, they should give borrowers waiver towards repayment of loans the latter took to purchase the flats.

“This is a situation in which buyers lost their homes. Hence, it is a force majeure event cancelling all corresponding repayment obligations,” said Pradeep Joy, a lawyer practising corporate law in Kochi.“Further, if the demolished projects were verified or sponsored by lenders, they are responsible for contributory negligence,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Maradu flat
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Over 2,000 bulls will participate in Jallikattu, which will be held till January 31 in the state. (Photo | PTI)
Pongal celebrations: 700 bulls participate in Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu's Madurai
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
Politics should be kept away from development of city: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal
Gallery
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
The Indian Army showcased its military might and some of its state-of-the-art assets at the majestic Army Day parade on Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
Stunning photos of 72nd Army Day parade that will give Indians goosebumps
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp