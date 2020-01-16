Home Cities Kochi

Maradu demolition: Shifting of concrete debris to start soon

Maradu municipal chairperson T H Nadeera said water was being sprayed on all demolition sites to prevent the dust from spreading.

Jains Coral Cove being demolished through controlled implosion in Maradu municipality on Sunday

File photo of Jains Coral Cove being demolished through controlled implosion in Maradu municipality on Sunday. (Photo | BP Deepu/EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Chennai-based Vijay Steels and Explosives, the firm in charge of segregating steel and iron rods from the concrete debris at the demolition sites at Maradu, will start the work at the Jains Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram sites on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

The segregation work started at Holy Faith H2O and Alfa Serene sites on Monday, but was halted after residents complained of dust. It was resumed on Tuesday.

Prompt Enterprises, the firm in charge of shifting the concrete debris from the demolition sites, is expected to start the work soon. “Vijay Steels started its work a couple of days back. We expect to start shifting the concrete debris in three to four days,” said Achyuth Joseph, a partner of Prompt Enterprises.

Maradu municipal chairperson T H Nadeera said water was being sprayed on all demolition sites to prevent the dust from spreading.

“The segregation work and shifting of debris are expected to be completed in 60 days,” she said. Vijay Steels will take the segregated steel while the sand produced from grinding the concrete will be used in road tarring.

Meanwhile, the municipality organised allopathy and homoeopathy camps in front of Holy Faith H2O on Wednesday.

“Medical camps will be conducted in the coming days near Alfa Serene, Jains Coral Cove and Golden Kayaloram. ASHA workers and health officials will conduct routine visits to houses near the sites,” said Nadeera.

Debris after implosion

Holy Faith H2O: 21,450 tonnes
Alfa Serene twin towers:21,000 tonnes
Jains Coral Cove: 21,000 tonnes
Golden Kayaloram: 7,000 tonnes

