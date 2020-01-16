Vega to resume service from Friday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The services operated by Kerala State Water Transport Department (KSWTD) along the Vaikom - Ernakulam were affected after the boats were hauled in for repair work causing hardship to the commuters. It is expected the boats will not begin service anytime soon.

According to a KSWTD official, the boats that have been called in for repair works are Vega and Lakshya. “While it is expected that Vega will resume service from Friday, the same can’t be said about the Lakshya boats,” he said. “Vega conducts service between Vaikom-Ernakulam while Lakshya boats ply in Kochi backwater,” he said.

“The boats were hauled in together since the servicing is covered under annual maintenance contract (AMC). If the boats are not repaired on the said date, AMC will lapse and this will cost the department a lot of money,” said the official. According to him, the department regrets the inconvenience. “It is expected that the Lakshya boats will return to service by next week,” he said.