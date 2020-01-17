Looking to revamp your dating game? Here are some tips to follow this year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: If you want to find the one this new year, it’s time to up your dating game too. An analysis by a popular dating site has revealed a few tips that will help you attract your potential match and make meaningful connections. According to OkCupid, here is how you can jumpstart your dating life in 2020:

Update, Update, Update!

It is rather obvious that not all dating app users update their dating app profile once they put it up - but if you add a new photo or a new story, most dating apps treat you like a new person and the algorithm kicks into gear, showing you to more people, but be careful about super personal details. Stay safe and only share what you want everyone to know.

Pictures Do Speak a Thousand Words

Upload a variety of photos (more than just selfies!)

Share photos that show what makes you, you- whether that’s volunteering, running or hanging out with friends.

Show Don’t Tell

Instead of describing yourself with a long list of adjectives, talk about the things you love and enjoy doing. If you love dogs; show a picture with you and Fido in the park; if you’re an adrenaline junkie, mention the time you went skydiving.

Ditch ‘Hi’ and ‘Hello’

While it is true that women are 2.5 times more likely to get a response than men if they initiate the conversation, men shouldn’t lose heart. Look at a prospective match’s profile and comment on something specific that you like. Keep it around 140 characters and please don’t say “hey.” Try to engage on a specific photo or question, such as “Pizza is the best food out there.”

Love Ain’t Easy. Put Time and Energy Into Finding It!

We hear from thousands of people — “Oh it’s so hard, I never find anyone!” And then when asked how much time and effort they put into it their profiles, it’s 5 minutes a week! Don’t forget you get out of it what you put into it, so put some love into finding love.