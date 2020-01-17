Movement of containers to take a hit as TUs call strike

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Container movement from the International Container Transshipment Terminal at Vallarpadam here is set to be hit as the coordination committee of trade unions (TUs) on Thursday gave a call for an indefinite strike from January 21 midnight.

This comes a day after the container truck drivers affiliated to the Private Motor Workers’ Union (AITUC) announced an indefinite strike from January 22 against the move to withdraw pool system for scanning the containers and the relaunch of the drive-through scanning system. Other unions, including CITU, BMS and INTUC, have now decided to join the strike.

The drive-through system, which allegedly posed a health hazard to the truck drivers, was withdrawn last year following a strike by drivers’ unions. Trade unions representatives said 17 drivers had to seek medical treatment due to the ill-effects of the scanning. The unions are also demanding basic amenities and resting place for drivers at the terminal’s parking area. Various trade union representatives attended the meeting on Thursday.