Pending dues cast shadow over Vyttila, Kundannoor flyover completion

Published: 17th January 2020 07:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:04 AM

Wet sacks placed on Kundanoor flyover to help the concrete set properly | A Sanesh

By Kiran Narayanan
Express News Service

KOCHI: Casting a shadow on meeting the March 2020 deadline for the construction of the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers, the contractors have accused the authorities concerned of delaying the transfer of money to clear pending dues.

Though both Sreedhanya Constructions and Mary Matha Constructions, the contractors of the Vyttila and Kundannoor flyovers, respectively, are trying their best to complete the work well within the schedule, things aren’t look bright for them, representatives of the firms said.

“Other than allocating 75 per cent of the earlier due, KIIFB (Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board) is not bothered about disbursing the pending amounts. A total of `9 crore is due now. They are simply citing technical aspects to delay the process. Even a minor change in documents is being treated as a huge mistake. Also, as they have pending bills, the officials won’t entertain our new bills,” said a representative of Sreedhanya Constructions.

Even after going through several departments, the contractors alleged that KIIFB officials are delaying their funds for unknown reasons.

“The sad part is they are not ready to listen to our concerns. Despite losing around four months to controversies, we are still confident of completing the works by the March deadline. However, the inordinate delay on the officials’ part is severely affecting our progress,” he said.Mary Matha Constructions has the same story to tell.

“Around `18 crore is due. The delay in payment is a serious issue.  The Palarivattom flyover issue has forced officials of RBDCK (Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd) to become extra cautious and the pace of file work has slowed further. The officials are merely sitting on the files. Though KIIFB is the funding agency, RBDCK is the implementing agency of the Kundannoor flyover,” alleged a representative of the firm.

All spans of the flyover are over and the construction of handrails and other minor works are being done.
“Had we received timely support from officials, the work could have been completed by January. We built Chambakkara bridge in the scheduled time with the strong support of Delhi Metro Rail Corporation. Even if we wish to finish the flyover on time, the support won’t be the same here,” said the representative.

Haven’t received any complaint: Minister

Public Works Minister G Sudhakaran told TNIE that he was unaware of the development and would address the issue if the firms approach him with their complaints. “I am yet to receive any complaint about Vyttila and Kundannoor. As far as I know, the work is progressing swiftly. If they approach me, I will definitely look into the matter,” he said.

A source privy to KIIFB’s functioning said the work was progressing without any hindrance. “We have given in-principle approval to the revised estimate of Vyttila flyover. Approval for the Kundannoor flyover will be given within a week. Around 80 per cent of the physical work is over in both the flyovers and we hope to complete them within the deadline,” said the officer.

