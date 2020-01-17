Rift in ruling body gives rivals hopes

Gautham S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Differences in Twenty20 – the Kitex-backed non-profit organisation ruling the Kizhakkambalam panchayat – which saw KV Jacob resigning as panchayat president on January 2 have given both CPM-led LDF and the UDF headed by the Congress hopes of wresting power from the group in the civic body elections slated this year.

“The UDF is sure of winning this time,” said Congress leader and former panchayat president M P Rajan. He said people and Twenty20 members were uncomfortable with the autocratic style of functioning of Sabu M Jacob, chief coordinator of Twenty20 and managing director of Kitex Garments Ltd, and it will benefit UDF in the elections.

“Two years in power and the group saw two of its ward members resigning. Now, K V Jacob too has stepped down,” said Rajan. “Though Sabu openly asked people to vote against UDF’s Benny Behanan in the Lok Sabha elections, the front registered a significant increase in vote share. This shows that several members of Twenty20 are coming to the UDF fold,” he said.

The LDF believes differences in Twenty20 will benefit them more. “UDF will only get its share of votes in the constituency. Those who break away from Twenty20 will vote for LDF,” said CPM local committee member Biju Mathew.

He alleged though the civic body took up several projects, the ones that got completed were the construction or repair of roads leading to Sabu’s companies and cleaning up of canals near his properties.

“When the government tried to establish Pattimattom panchayat, Sabu closed down the food security market. Now that the plan is dropped, he is reopening it. People were misled by Twenty20 and Sabu’s gimmicks last time. It won’t work again,” said Biju.

‘Comfortable win for Twenty20’

Sony Varghese, a studio owner at Kizhakkambalam, said Twenty20 will sweep the elections. “Sabu Jacob has zero tolerance towards corruption which led to his fallout with K V Jacob. There is no reason for people to be unhappy with Twenty20’s governance,” he said. “Even if the UDF and LDF join hands, it will be difficult to beat Twenty20,” said Sony.

‘Twenty20’s defeat will be industrialists’ aim’

Kizhakkambalam resident Sajeevan K V said industrialists played a major role in recent developments. “There were around 23 industrialists with Sabu when the organisation was formed. They later parted ways and Sabu rejected several of their applications seeking licence for quarrying. This has irked them. Ensuring Twenty20’s defeat in the panchayat elections will be their main aim,” he said. Sajeevan, however, said people were happy with Twenty20.

No plans to contest: K V Jacob

K V Jacob said as of now, he has no plans to contest the elections. “I have no plans to join any party. UDF is Twenty20’s main rival and that’s why my name is being linked with them. Twenty20 will suffer defeat if Sabu continues with his autocratic ways. However, with money and gimmicks like food security market, he will draw more supporters,” said Jacob.