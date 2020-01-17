Road less travelled

KOCHI: It has been two years since Anfy Maria Baby completed the 7,000km Himalayan ride. Though she has been on long-distance rides ever since, she wanted to do something very challenging. It was around this time that she came across a group of Royal Enfield riders who had gone on an off-road ride on one of the toughest tracks in the state.
“They had gone to Palkulamedu in Idukki,” said Anfy. According to her, the entire 40km stretch is a very tough nut to crack. “That group comprised of men and they found it very daunting. According to them, the entire stretch is littered with smooth round stones and chances of losing control of the bike are very high,” she said.
But, Anfy is all gung-ho and raring to go. “As far as I know, my partner Mercy George, a driving instructor and a long-time rider, and I may be the only women to pick the Palkulamedu track,” she said.
According to her, the ride, which is being flagged off on Friday at 7am from Kodungallur in Thrissur, will see them travelling through forests. “We have come to know that even a 4X4 drive is tough on this route,” she says.
“The male bikers completed the ride in one hour. However, I feel that we will need a bit more time. Whether we will be able to return the same day also cannot be predicted,” said Anfy. “The road is treacherous and riders have met with accidents too,” she added.
The duo will also be documenting their ride. “I have documented all my journeys on my YouTube channel called ‘Lady on Road,” said the 20-year-old. She has many sides to her personality. “Besides being an ardent motorcyclist, I am a graduate student who runs a ladies hostel in Kalamassery,” she said.
“It is always good to be independent,” she added. According to her, besides the adrenaline rush of going on a challenging ride, she aims to show women that they can do anything if they put their mind to it.
“Women empowerment doesn’t happen by talking about it loudly on stage or holding rallies. It can be achieved only by setting an example and motivating others to follow,” she said.
