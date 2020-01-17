Home Cities Kochi

Road less travelled

Anfy Maria Baby, a city-based woman rider is embarking on a challenging off-road journey

Published: 17th January 2020 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th January 2020 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It has been two years since Anfy Maria Baby completed the 7,000km Himalayan ride. Though she has been on long-distance rides ever since, she wanted to do something very challenging. It was around this time that she came across a group of Royal Enfield riders who had gone on an off-road ride on one of the toughest tracks in the state.
“They had gone to Palkulamedu in Idukki,” said Anfy. According to her, the entire 40km stretch is a very tough nut to crack. “That group comprised of men and they found it very daunting. According to them, the entire stretch is littered with smooth round stones and chances of losing control of the bike are very high,” she said.

But, Anfy is all gung-ho and raring to go. “As far as I know, my partner Mercy George, a driving instructor and a long-time rider, and I may be the only women to pick the Palkulamedu track,” she said.

According to her, the ride, which is being flagged off on Friday at 7am from Kodungallur in Thrissur, will see them travelling through forests. “We have come to know that even a 4X4 drive is tough on this route,” she says. 
“The male bikers completed the ride in one hour. However, I feel that we will need a bit more time. Whether we will be able to return the same day also cannot be predicted,” said Anfy. “The road is treacherous and riders have met with accidents too,” she added.

The duo will also be documenting their ride. “I have documented all my journeys on my YouTube channel called ‘Lady on Road,” said the 20-year-old. She has many sides to her personality. “Besides being an ardent motorcyclist, I am a graduate student who runs a ladies hostel in Kalamassery,” she said. 

“It is always good to be independent,” she added. According to her, besides the adrenaline rush of going on a challenging ride, she aims to show women that they can do anything if they put their mind to it. 
“Women empowerment doesn’t happen by talking about it loudly on stage or holding rallies. It can be achieved only by setting an example and motivating others to follow,” she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
ThinkEdu 2020
BJP leader Subramanian Swamy (Photo| PTI)
Modi keeps his critics far away and that's not helping him: Swamy
Our children learning about Godse instead of Gandhi: Khushbu
Jamia VC faces angry students who demanded action against Delhi Police
Children of the women protestors at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan. (Photo | EPS)
Anti-CAA protesters read Preamble at Kolkata's Shaheen Bagh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
On the 103rd birth anniversary of former Tamil Nadu CM MGR, let us take a look at some rare photos of 'Makkal Thilagam'. (File Photo | EPS)
MGR birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the former Tamil Nadu CM
On the 31st death anniversary of Mollywood actor Prem Nazir, let us take a look at some of the rare photos of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero. (File Photo | EPS)
Prem Nazir death anniversary: Check out some rare snaps of Malayalam cinema's evergreen hero
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp