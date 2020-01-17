Solar hybrid fish dryer on CIFT campus soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Fisheries Department has decided to install a model solar hybrid fish dryer on the campus of the Central Institute of Fisheries Technology (CIFT) here to create job opportunities available with the post-harvest fisheries sector.

The move will enhance entrepreneurship prospects in the sector and provide entrepreneurs with quality training to address the demand for high-quality hygienic dry fish in the state, said a statement by CIFT. “A memorandum of understanding (MoU) has been signed between ICAR-CIFT and the Fisheries Department for the design and installation of a 60kg-capacity solar-LPG-electrical hybrid dryer on the CIFT campus,” it said.

The dryer can be used by CIFT incubates and women self-help group members under the ‘Theeramythri’ project of Fisheries Department for producing safe dry fish on a commercial scale.

Venkatesapathy S, director, Fisheries Department, and Ravishankar C N, director, ICAR-CIFT, Kochi, signed the MoU in the presence of J Mercykutty Amma, Minister for Fisheries, Harbour Engineering and Cashew, and Ishitha Roy, Principal Secretary, Fisheries.