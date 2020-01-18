A lifetime in art

Ramu R By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Creating realistic landscapes and portraits on the canvas is what Kollam-based artist Pushpan Kadakkal is passionate about. The 80-year-old, who is conducting his first solo exhibition titled ‘Pushpan paintings’ at the Museum Auditorium, Thiruvananthapuram, is a master in cinema poster designing. He has made posters of classic Hindi films such as Pyar Kiye Jaa (1966), Saathi (1968) and Dharti (1970). Although making movie posters had earned Pushpan fame, his interest was always in art.

Frames from the painting exhibition

by Pushpan Kadakkal  B P Deepu

“I was restricted by the client’s brief while doing posters. Also, it gave me no satisfaction. I was forced to take it up due to financial difficulties,” said Pushpan. The 26 artworks displayed at the venue are a testimony to Pushpan’s artistic prowess. One of the landscape paintings titled ‘Woods’ is a representation of the forests located near Kulathupuzha, a village in Kollam that Pushpan had visited with his family.

Apart from depicting nature, Pushpan is also an expert in portrait painting. Oil sketches of well-known figures such as Sree Narayana Guru and Rabindranath Tagore are part of the collection which also include sketches of common folk like the farming community of Kerala. According to the artist, there is a growing demand for portraits. “Nowadays people want portraits of their parents to be kept in their houses. There is also a great demand for such works in Gulf countries as well,” he said. Watercolour and oil paints are the two mediums used by Pushpan in most of his works.

“I used to draw on the blackboard during school days. Most of my teachers encouraged me to do so as I was good at it,” said Pushpan.As an experienced artist, Pushpan believes that art is always individualistic. “Even if more than one artist is given the same subject to work upon, they might interpret and imagine it in different ways which will be reflected in the work that they do,” he said. Pushpan admits that he prefers painting landscapes.

“In portraits, I’m only trying to get the likeness of a person as opposed to a landscape where I have the full freedom to exercise my creativity,” he added. Buoyed by the positive responses that he got for his works, Pushpan is also planning to organise another solo exhibition in the city next year.