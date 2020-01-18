Home Cities Kochi

April launch likely for renovated children’s park

Come April, and the gates of Indira Priyadarshini children’s park, also known as the Ernakulam children’s park, will be reopened to kids and grown-ups. At least, that is the plan.

A man spraying water inside the Ernakulam Children’s Park

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Come April, and the gates of Indira Priyadarshini children’s park, also known as the Ernakulam children’s park, will be reopened to kids and grown-ups. At least, that is the plan.A popular hangout spot in the city, the park, located near Marine Drive and the Ernakulam boat jetty, was closed nearly two years ago for renovation. In 2018, the Tourism Department sanctioned `4 crore for renovating the dilapidated park. KEL (Kerala Electrical and Allied Engineering Co Ltd) was tasked with the renovation. The park’s design was prepared by a private firm.

“On Friday, we held a meeting in Thiruvananthapuram in which the delay in the renovation of the park was raised. KEL has been asked to complete the renovation before March 31, so that the park can be opened for children before summer vacation starts. Though the initial plan was to complete the renovation before the 2019 summer vacation, the deadline could not be met owing to certain issues,” said an official with the Tourism Department.

Earlier, a Kasaragod-based contractor had been tasked with the renovation work. However, he could not carry it out. The agreement was then terminated and a new contractor was roped in. “Around 50 per cent of the work in the park is to be completed. The new contractor had raised issues related to clearance of the bill for the works that have been carried out. We expect KEL will sort the matter out and complete the remaining work in the next two months,” said an official .

As per the renovation plan released in July 2018, the park will have a new entrance gate, new playing equipment and a new energy park. The buggy train will be renovated and there will be boating and skating facilities as well as a computerised gaming area. The garden and cafeteria will also be renovated. A drinking water facility will also be put in place.CCTV cameras will be installed across the park and a new toilet complex constructed. 

Construction of tourism amenity centre
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the construction of the Pilgrim Tourism Amenity-cum-Facilitation Centre on the premises of Aluva Thiruvairanikkulam Mahadeva Temple on Sunday. A project of the Tourism Department, the building will be constructed by public sector entity WAPCOS, using `4 crore. The construction work is likely to be over in 12 months. The building will have rooms to accommodate pilgrims and a feast hall where food will be served. A toilet complex will also be constructed.

