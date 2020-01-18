Breakthrough in Edayar gold heist case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Eight months since the Edayar gold heist, in which desperadoes looted around 20kg of gold being brought to CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd, Binanipuram, in May last year, the Crime Branch probing the case has received information about the stolen metal.

The breakthrough came with the arrest of two persons who disposed of 1.6kg of the loot by selling it to jewellers in Kottayam. Deepak, 48, of Kavalam and Ajmal, 36, of Madakathanam near Muvattupuzha, were arrested on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

“Ajmal is the brother-in-law of second accused Rashid who is currently out on bail. Deepak, a goldsmith who is currently engaged in finance-related business, knows about gold business at Muvattupuzha. Our probe revealed that Rashid had 10kg of the stolen gold in his possession. With Deepak’s help, 2kg of gold was cut into smaller pieces. Ajmal used to hand over the pieces to Deepak, who sold them to jewellers on a commission,” said a Crime Branch officer. The officer said a total 1.4kg of gold was sold to four jewellers. “While Deepak approached a jeweller to dispose of the remaining 600g of gold, the deal could not take place,” said the officer.

Three persons grilled The Crime Branch officials on Friday interrogated three other persons to find out the whereabouts of the rest of the gold. Following the duo’s arrest, Rashid too was summoned for interrogation. Attempts are on to recover the gold sold to the jewellers.

“The three persons who were interrogated have not been arraigned and were released by evening. We have received some crucial evidence and more persons who are involved in the crime will be arrested soon,” said an officer.

Deepak and Ajmal were produced before a magistrate court and placed in remand. The Crime Branch will file a petition next week seeking their custody. The agency decided to quiz other relatives of Rashid. Other accused persons currently out on bail will also be summoned for interrogation. Crime Branch officers suspect the stolen gold was divided among the accused after the heist. “We have reason to believe that the other 10kg of gold is with first accused Sathish Sebastian,” said an officer.

Under surveillance : The Crime Branch officers said Rashid has been living a luxurious life after being released on bail. “He married off a relative in a grand ceremony and also gifted gold and money,” said an officer. “We have also put Sathish Sebastian and people close to him under surveillance,” said the officer. More than two lakh mobile phones were put under surveillance as part of the probe for the past two months.

The crime: On May 9 last year, a car transporting 20kg of gold for refining to CGR Metalloys Pvt Ltd at Binanipuram was attacked by two motorcycle-bound assailants after it stopped for the security guard to open the gate. The Special Investigation Team constituted to probe case could arrest five persons in the case. The stolen gold could not be traced and the probe was transferred to the Crime Branch.

Walkie-talkie used to evade police surveillance?

In the search carried out at the residence of accused Rashid at Muvattupuzha on Wednesday, the Crime Branch recovered a walkie-talkie. After arresting his brother-in-law Ajmal, the officials also searched his residence. The officials suspect the walkie-talkie was used for communication as the accused feared police were tracking their mobile phones.