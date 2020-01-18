Compostable carry bags: Out or not?

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the government order (GO) imposing fine on the manufacture and sale of banned single-use plastic products came into effect on Wednesday, clarity is yet to be achieved with regard to compostable plastic carry bags. With the government order and the press release issued by the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DECC) contradicting each other, those given the certification and go-ahead by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to manufacture compostable carry bags have found themselves in a catch-22 situation.

“The GO(MS) No 7/2019/Envt dated December 17, 2019, says compostable plastic products bearing the label ‘Compostable’ and conforming to the prescribed standards are allowed,” said a manufacturer and distributor of compostable plastic carry bags. On January 6, a press release was issued by the DECC stating that both branded and non-branded compostable alternatives and substitutes to plastic carry bags were banned, said the manufacturer.

“So what should we follow?” asked the manufacturer, who is one of the 50 certified companies producing compostable carry bags in the country. “They are quoting the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2016 as the basis for this ban. But compostable plastic carry bags aren’t banned in the said rule,” said a distributor of compostable carry bags.

‘Suggested alternatives are harmful too’

“The press release lists cloth and paper bags as alternatives. How can anyone say they aren’t polluting or littering? Not everyone uses cotton bags. They can also be made using rayon, nylon and even polyester. All these are made using petrochemical products,” said the distributor.

Also, paper mills contribute the most to pollution, said the distributor. “Not only do they lead to the decimation of trees but also pollute soil and water. Besides, there is a limit to recycling paper,” said the distributor. However, compostable carry bags are biodegradable, she said. “There is no threat of littering as we specifically direct consumers to turn them into compost,” she said.

‘The GO matters, not the press release’

An official with the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said it is the GO that matters, not the press release. “The GO says compostable carry bags certified by CPCB are allowed, as it does not give certification without conducting proper tests and only those manufacturers who have the certificate and registration are allowed to manufacture the bags,” said the official.

The official said confusion occurred in many areas due to the press release. “Civic body authorities seized compostable carry bags along with the plastic ones,” said the official. This is happening because there is no proper door-to-door waste collection system in place, added the official. “It has come to the notice of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court that no provision has been made to collect waste as per Rule 22 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in many places in the state,” said the KSPCB official. Meanwhile, the principal secretary of the Department of Environment and Climate Change could not be reached even after repeated attempts.