Home Cities Kochi

Compostable carry bags: Out or not?

All these are made using petrochemical products,” said the distributor. Also, paper mills contribute the most to pollution, said the distributor.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:56 AM   |  A+A-

plastic ban, banned

For representational purposes

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the government order (GO) imposing fine on the manufacture and sale of banned single-use plastic products came into effect on Wednesday, clarity is yet to be achieved with regard to compostable plastic carry bags. With the government order and the press release issued by the Department of Environment and Climate Change (DECC) contradicting each other, those given the certification and go-ahead by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to manufacture compostable carry bags have found themselves in a catch-22 situation.

“The GO(MS) No 7/2019/Envt dated December 17, 2019, says compostable plastic products bearing the label ‘Compostable’ and conforming to the prescribed standards are allowed,” said a manufacturer and distributor of compostable plastic carry bags. On January 6, a press release was issued by the DECC stating that both branded and non-branded compostable alternatives and substitutes to plastic carry bags were banned, said the manufacturer.

“So what should we follow?” asked the manufacturer, who is one of the 50 certified companies producing compostable carry bags in the country.  “They are quoting the Plastic Waste (Management and Handling) Rules 2016 as the basis for this ban. But compostable plastic carry bags aren’t banned in the said rule,” said a distributor of compostable carry bags. 

 ‘Suggested alternatives  are harmful too’

“The press release lists cloth and paper bags as alternatives. How can anyone say they aren’t polluting or littering? Not everyone uses cotton bags. They can also be made using rayon, nylon and even polyester. All these are made using petrochemical products,” said the distributor. 

Also, paper mills contribute the most to pollution, said the distributor. “Not only do they lead to the decimation of trees but also pollute soil and water. Besides, there is a limit to recycling paper,” said the distributor. However, compostable carry bags are biodegradable, she said. “There is no threat of littering as we specifically direct consumers to turn them into compost,” she said. 

‘The GO matters, not the press release’ 

An official with the Kerala State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) said it is the GO that matters, not the press release. “The GO says compostable carry bags certified by CPCB are allowed, as it does not give certification without conducting proper tests and only those manufacturers who have the certificate and registration are allowed to manufacture the bags,” said the official.

The official said confusion occurred in many areas due to the press release. “Civic body authorities seized compostable carry bags along with the plastic ones,” said the official. This is happening because there is no proper door-to-door waste collection system in place, added the official. “It has come to the notice of the National Green Tribunal and the Supreme Court that no provision has been made to collect waste as per Rule 22 of the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016, in many places in the state,” said the KSPCB official. Meanwhile, the principal secretary of the Department of Environment and Climate Change could not be reached even after repeated attempts.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp