KMA digital summit organised

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The third Kerala Digital Summit organised by the Kerala Management Association (KMA) was inaugurated by Sasikumar Sreedharan, managing director, Microsoft India, on Friday. “The next 10 years will be a time of much greater change than we have witnessed over the last 250 years,” said Sasikumar while inaugurating the summit.

“Over 86 per cent of CEOs consider digitisation as their top priority. Inadequate resources, ranging from water scarcity to climatic change, can adversely affect business enterprises. The basis of business is not far away from becoming a technology. We do not have to wait long for drones to become part of our daily lives. In the next three years, revenues from Artificial Intelligence will be $ 40 billion,” he said.

KMA president Jibu Paul presided over the function. Mohan Krishnan, co-founder of Emphasis and Bizan Systems Pvt, delivered the keynote address. Kerala Digital Summit chairman Balakrishnan welcomed the gathering and KMA secretary Bibu Punnuran proposed vote of thanks.There were sessions on startup for social benefit, block chain technology, and cyber ​​security. Kerala Startup Mission CEO Saji Gopinath and Dinesh P Thampi, vice-president, TCS spoke.