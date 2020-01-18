Operation breakthrough: HC asks govt to allot funds, seeks regular reports

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The High Court on Friday directed the state government to ensure allocation of funds for completing the cleaning of canals in the city as part of Operation Breakthrough before the onset of monsoon in June. The project is being executed to ensure proper maintenance of drainage in the city. The court also ordered the constitution of a monitoring committee to inform the court about the progress of the work on a timely basis.

As per the court’s directive, the committee should comprise member-secretary of the Kerala State Legal Service Authority as convener and the District Legal Services Authority member-secretary, Amicus Curiae Sunil Jacob Jose, the district medical officer and the district collector as members. The committee should verify the progress of the cleaning work and submit a report in the court before February 5, the court said.

It also said the committee should verify and ensure that the corporation conducts proper cleaning of canals and drains on a day-to-day basis and inform the court of any deficiencies in this regard.

Though Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad submitted that the government had already allocated `65 crore for the project and `10 crore had been sanctioned from the State Disaster Response Fund and kept ready for disbursement, the court directed the government to ensure there were no delays in disbursing the fund.

“Constraints of resources cannot be an excuse to delay the project as the state will face the next monsoon by the start of June,” said the court. Prasad submitted that the project will be completed by the end of March. He informed the court that an action-taken report had been placed wherein the steps taken by the high-power committee appointed by the court earlier were explained. He said 202 works were identified as part of Operation Breakthrough. As many as 36 works have been identified for immediate execution, he said.

202 works identified

Advocate General C P Sudhakara Prasad told the High Court that 202 works were identified as part of Operation Breakthrough. Thirty six works were identified for immediate execution, he said. He said the government had already allocated D65 crore for the project.