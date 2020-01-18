Home Cities Kochi

‘Right time for Kerala to start rejuvenation’

Rajendra Singh, dubbed the Waterman, talks about exploitation of state’s natural resources

By Deena Theresa
Express News Service

KOCHI: Rajendra Singh worships nature. To him, there’s no greater god than Mother Nature without which life is non-existent and economy, underdeveloped. His staunch faith, especially in rivers, is probably what led him and his team to provide water to 1,000 villages in his home state, Rajasthan, restore 11,800 waterbodies in 12 states and recharge 2,50,000 wells using ancient techniques.True to his actions, Singh, dubbed as the ‘Waterman of India’, is a Magsaysay Award winner (2001) and recipient of the Stockholm Water Prize (2015). He was in Kochi for the two-day National Climate Change Conference 2020 at Cusat, organised by the initiative ‘Bring Back Green’, in association with Indian Green Building Council—Cusat Chapter.

A former Ayurvedic practitioner, Singh dedicated 36 years of his life to treating the earth, over humans. “My teacher, an illiterate farmer, told me that one can acquire ‘siddhi’ (enlightenment) only when you concentrate on working for the earth,” he says. But, doesn’t that translate to treating mankind indirectly? “Yes. When I started work, night blindness was rather prevalent in the region. Now, there’s not a single case. They’ve adequate water, grains and greens and dairy animals.

When you treat the earth, you treat everyone. In the 21st century, one must realise that everything begins from the source, so you start working on the same,” Singh says. He runs ‘Tarun Bharat Sangh’, an NGO in Alwar, Rajasthan, that focuses on reviving traditional methods of water management.

Singh states that Kerala is a lucky state, favoured by the gods, with abundant 44 waterbodies, fertile soil and sufficient greenery. This has led residents to take such elements for granted. “It is the right time for Kerala to start rejuvenation. The state has allowed the mismanagement of water and common property. Encroachment, pollution and over-exploitation must be stopped. Humans and rivers must have equal rights,” he says. Singh is assured that the Kerala government is indeed concerned about the situation and has begun to pay attention. 

The environmentalist acknowledges that his generation is the primary culprits. “We were solely concerned about wealth. What we failed to realise is that nature is real wealth. I’m with the youth on this. In fact, Bring Back Green is a youth-oriented initiative. We also have 23-year-old Padmavati who has been fasting at Haridwar, protesting against the government’s negligence towards the River Ganga. I believe only they can bring about change,” he adds. 

