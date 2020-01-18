Shortage of medicines: Stir by haemophilia patients on Saturday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Haemophilia patients and their relatives will stage a protest in front of the government hospital at Aluva here on Saturday in protest against the shortage of haemophilia medicines in Karunya pharmacies and government hospitals.

“We have no other choice but to protest. There is no point in being silent. The government will have to help us get the medicines. We cannot afford to buy the medicines by paying hefty sums of money,” said Praveen Kumar, the father of a haemophilia patient in the city.

The cost of injections for haemophilia patients comes to around `25,000 to `35,000 a month. Meanwhile, reports of a shortage of haemophilia medicines at Kalamassery Government Medical College has added the patients’ woes. The non-payment of dues to medical companies supplying the medicines is being cited as the reason for shortage of the medicines.