State’s love for beef diminishing? Survey says so

Of the total beef consumed in the last fiscal, cattle meat formed 1.52 lakh tonnes and buffalo meat 97,051 tonnes. It was 1.59 lakh tonnes and 98,440 tonnes respectively in the previous fiscal.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:57 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala’s love for beef delicacies is well known, but a recent survey has found that beef intake has come down in the last fiscal in the state for the first time in several years despite the total meat consumption going up.

According to the integrated sample survey conducted by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying (DAHD), Keralites consumed only 2.49 lakh tonnes of beef in 2018-19 compared to 2.57 lakh tonnes in 2017-18.

While Keralites ate less beef, mutton and chicken in the last fiscal — 4.57 lakh tonnes compared to 4.69 lakh tonnes in 2017-18 — sale of pork went up. From 6,880 tonnes to 7,110 tonnes in the same period.

