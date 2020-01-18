Home Cities Kochi

Synod charges: National panel asks DGP for report on love jihad

The Synod, held at Ernakulam, had passed a resolution expressing concern over the rising cases of love jihad and forwarded a representation to the NCM seeking action.

Published: 18th January 2020 06:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:57 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The National Commission for Minorities (NCM) has sought a report from state police chief Loknath Behera on the allegation raised by the Syro-Malabar Church Synod that Christians girls were victims of love jihad.

In a letter addressed to Behera, the NCM sought a report from him within 21 days, failing which action would be taken as per the NCM Act, 1992. As per the Act, the panel, while performing its functions, has all the powers of a civil court trying suit. Hence it can summon and enforce the attendance of any person from the country and examine him on oath.

Comments

