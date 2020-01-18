Home Cities Kochi

The healthy food fix

 Food plays a very important role in keeping us healthy this season.  

Published: 18th January 2020 06:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2020 06:50 AM   |  A+A-

By Dr Sudhir BS
Express News Service

KOCHI: Food plays a very important role in keeping us healthy this season.  It is important to eat foods that will keep the body warm and boost energy levels. There is a general perception that this season is unhealthy, especially with flu like symptoms, skin changes, chapped lips, arthritis etc. On the contrary, it is the best season to get more nourishment and wake up the immune system.

Foods that warm you up are root vegetables like carrot, potato, radish, onions and garlic. Oranges and amla best found in this season are loaded with vitamin C and so is guava and custard apple (seethaphal)which are rich in antioxidants. Here’s a list of things to include in your diet:

 Carrot: Beta – carotene in carrots is a source of vitamin A and anti-oxidants 
 Potato: Helps improve energy levels 
 Radish, onions and garlic: Prevent cancer
 Amla: Good for liver, digestion, skin, hair, blood sugar  and cholesterol  
 Dates:  Warm and good source of fibre, iron, calcium and vitamin B3 
 Nuts: Nuts are a natural source of anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals. Help in curing anaemia and other diseases caused due to deficiency of iron and vitamins
 Turmeric: A pinch of turmeric in milk helps to keep the body hot from within and also reduces inflammation
 Ginger: It contains antioxidants, which help to build resistance. Cures ulcers, common cold, cough and helps in digestion 
 Fenugreek: Has anti-viral properties, vitamin K and C.  Helps to cure cold and flu, reduces cholesterol and removes impurities from skin
 Thulasi: Rich in vitamin A, C, calcium, zinc and iron. It helps to fight cold, cough, sinusitis and pneumonia 
 Pepper: It has anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial properties. Helps in curing cold, cough and sinusitis
 Jaggery: Consuming jaggery in winter helps in generating enough heat in the body. It contains vitamins and minerals. It is a natural remedy for migraine, asthma, fatigue and indigestion
 Fish, eggs and cheese: Good source of vitamin B12 will help improve immune system and reduce tiredness & fatigue
The author is a consultant physician – Medall Clumax, Bengaluru

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MK Kanimozhi (File Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
BJP is trying to make India a Hindi-speaking Hindu nation: DMK leader Kanimozhi
NCP Lok Sabha MP Supriya Sule (Photo | Satish Babu, EPS)
Government should be concerned because the protests are just simmering: Supriya Sule
Gallery
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
2009: People try to tame a bull at a jallikattu, organised as part of the Pongal celebrations at Melasooriyur near Tiruchy (EPS|S Arun)
This time that year: Jallikattu bulls charging down memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp