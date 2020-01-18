The healthy food fix

Dr Sudhir BS By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Food plays a very important role in keeping us healthy this season. It is important to eat foods that will keep the body warm and boost energy levels. There is a general perception that this season is unhealthy, especially with flu like symptoms, skin changes, chapped lips, arthritis etc. On the contrary, it is the best season to get more nourishment and wake up the immune system.

Foods that warm you up are root vegetables like carrot, potato, radish, onions and garlic. Oranges and amla best found in this season are loaded with vitamin C and so is guava and custard apple (seethaphal)which are rich in antioxidants. Here’s a list of things to include in your diet:

Carrot: Beta – carotene in carrots is a source of vitamin A and anti-oxidants

Potato: Helps improve energy levels

Radish, onions and garlic: Prevent cancer

Amla: Good for liver, digestion, skin, hair, blood sugar and cholesterol

Dates: Warm and good source of fibre, iron, calcium and vitamin B3

Nuts: Nuts are a natural source of anti-oxidants, vitamins and minerals. Help in curing anaemia and other diseases caused due to deficiency of iron and vitamins

Turmeric: A pinch of turmeric in milk helps to keep the body hot from within and also reduces inflammation

Ginger: It contains antioxidants, which help to build resistance. Cures ulcers, common cold, cough and helps in digestion

Fenugreek: Has anti-viral properties, vitamin K and C. Helps to cure cold and flu, reduces cholesterol and removes impurities from skin

Thulasi: Rich in vitamin A, C, calcium, zinc and iron. It helps to fight cold, cough, sinusitis and pneumonia

Pepper: It has anti-oxidants and anti-bacterial properties. Helps in curing cold, cough and sinusitis

Jaggery: Consuming jaggery in winter helps in generating enough heat in the body. It contains vitamins and minerals. It is a natural remedy for migraine, asthma, fatigue and indigestion

Fish, eggs and cheese: Good source of vitamin B12 will help improve immune system and reduce tiredness & fatigue

The author is a consultant physician – Medall Clumax, Bengaluru