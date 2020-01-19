2,484 litres of substandard milk seized
PALAKKAD: The Dairy Development Department on Saturday seized 2,484 litres of substandard milk arriving from Dindigul in Tamil Nadu to Kerala through the Meenakshipuram checkpost. The department officials said the seized milk ‘ATMOS Farm Fresh’ belonged to Tirupur Dairy and Food Company. An official said the milk did not conform to the parameters set by the Food Safety and Standard Authority of India with regard to fat and SNF (solid non-fat) content.