CAA protests represent New Quit India Movement: Kanimozhi

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: DMK leader and MP MK Kanimozhi has said that BJP has no respect for local sentiments and diversity of the nation. She was interacting with senior journalist Anjana Sankar at a session at Kerala Literature Festival (KLF) being held on Kozhikode beach on Saturday. The topic of discussion was ‘Envisioning Quit India in 2020’.“These are days of saffronisation and homogenisation and anti-CAA protests have become the new Quit India Movement,” said Kanimozhi.

It is not appreciable that we are discussing religion and citizenship instead of economic slowdown, unemployment, women’s security, equality and climate change. As a practising atheist, she said that every religion comes with a baggage and politics should not be blended with it. She agreed to Anjana Sankar’s view on the negligible contribution of Tamil students to politics but expressed hope that the recent youth protests against CAA would alter that perception. Kanimozhi said she would like to follow her father’s path and as a politician she cannot get out of his shadow.