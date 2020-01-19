Changathi project: Exam day on Sunday for migrant workers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sunday will be when 105 migrant labourers in Nedumbassery panchayat will show how proficient they are in Malayalam. On the day, the labourers will appear for the test following the completion of the classes conducted under Kerala State Literacy Mission Authority’s (KSLMA) Changathi project which aims at arming them with adequate knowledge of Malayalam. The examination will be held at GLP School at Poikattussery, the anganwadi at Maikad and the public library at Nedumbassery from 10 am to 1 pm.

The panchayat, which house several workers from other states, was included in the second phase of the Changathi project last year. In the first phase, Perumbavoor municipality was included in the project.



“A survey was carried out and around 140 migrant labourers, most of them from West Bengal, were selected for learning Malayalam. Four instructors of literacy mission conducted evening classes at labour camps and public libraries in the panchayat,” said a statement issued by the District Information Office.

The migrants were taught the basics of Malayalam in the five-month course. Five-hour classes were conducted once a week, mostly during nights after the workers returned from work.

The KSLMA partnered with the Nedumbassery panchayat, Labour Department, District Legal Services Authority, St Nobert Migrant Welfare Society, Excise and Health departments and the Don Bosco for the project. Knowledge of basic Malayalam will help migrant labourers get along with natives and procure relevant documents as part of welfare projects from government offices. Upon successful completion of the course, the labourers will receive a certificate issued by KSLMA.

Across the state Around 2,934 migrant labourers are currently enrolled in ‘Changathi’ evening classes across the state.