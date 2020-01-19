‘Demolition should be the last resort’

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Demolition of any construction should be the last resort while considering a case, former High Court Judge K Narayana Kurup said on Saturday. He was inaugurating a seminar organised by Kerala Government Contractors Association and Builders Association of India to discuss the irregularities in construction agreements and the controversy surrounding Palarivattom flyover. “Demolition should be considered if there is threat to people’s lives or if violations are detected during construction,” he said.



“The construction sector plays a major role in the nation’s development. There have been instances where the government entrusts the work to contractors but diverts the fund,” said Justice Kurup