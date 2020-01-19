Home Cities Kochi

Fever cases on the rise; 6,871 reported so far

Viral infections behind most number of cases | Experts call for strong preventive measures | 2,11,749 instances reported last year

By Express News Service

KOCHI: It seems there is no respite in sight for Kochiites from the throes of illness. As many as 6,871 fever cases have been reported in the district alone so far this year, sending alarm bells ringing.Health experts have strongly advocated the need to take preventive measures to keep the illnesses at bay. Last year, 2,11,749 fever cases were reported in the district.

As the city and the district return to normalcy after a heavy rainfall spell, the presence of clogged water bodies in and around heavily populated areas presents a real-time recipe for certain disaster.“Since fevers are indicators of infection, the early detection of their cause, and speedy identification of the virus – in case of viral attacks – are critical to avoid complications,” said Dr Sreedevi S, Additional District Medical Officer (ADMO). She said most of the fever cases that they came across lately were viral in nature. 

“Early detection of the virus makes treatment easier; delay in detection can lead to complications. We try to spread awareness on preventive steps constantly through social media platforms and by conducting campaign classes among students,” said Dr Sreedevi.Several chickenpox cases were also reported in the district this month. Experts attribute the rise in cases of chickenpox and several other illnesses to climate change.“If the situation is not quickly brought under control by earnest efforts from citizens, the administration and healthcare professionals, the situation is sure to take a turn for the worse,” said Dr Jils George, head of General Medicine Department, Ernakulam Government Medical College.

The denizens have harrowing tales to tell of their brush with fever. Preetha George, the mother of a 15-year-old girl, recalled the ordeal the family went through when a seemingly harmless fever that her daughter came down with spiralled out of control“After my daughter came down with a fever, we consulted a doctor in the initial days. However, it could not be brought under control. She was then put on antibiotic medication for a week. As the high fever continued, more tests were prescribed which revealed she had pneumonia. If it was not detected in the nick of time, the situation would have become life-threatening. She suffered from breathlessness for over a month and is yet to recover fully,” Preetha said.

‘Early detection critical’
Additional District Medical Officer Dr Sreedevi S said since fevers were indicators of infection, the early detection of their cause, and speedy identification of the virus – in case of viral attacks – were critical to avoid complications.

