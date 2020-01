By Express News Service

MALAPPURAM: “Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan should read the Constitution one more time to properly understand a governor’s role in the democratic system,” said senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal.

He was speaking at an annual meeting held at the Jami’a Nooriyya Arabic College in Perinthalmanna on Saturday. He urged the governor to act according to the decisions of the state government. The senior leader went on to add that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act was against the Constitution.