Home Cities Kochi

Mollywood evolves to give females their rightful due

Thechille penne, thechille penne, theppu petty pole  vannittenne..., ‘ goes a popular song from a Malayalam movie which hit the screens in 2017.

Published: 19th January 2020 07:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th January 2020 07:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Shibu B S
Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Thechille penne, thechille penne, theppu petty pole vannittenne..., ‘ goes a popular song from a Malayalam movie which hit the screens in 2017. This is not the only song that portrays women as betrayers in short-lived love affairs. Besides, there are several situations and dialogues in Mollywood which blame women for betrayal. But, this is hardly surprising since the narrative is often intended to please male sensibilities. 

Remember Chanthu shouting “Nee adakkamulla pen vargam mattaarum kanathathu kanum” at Kunji in Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha. In Maheshinte Prathikaram’, it was Mahesh’s dialogue to Soumya, “Nice aayittangu ozhivaakki alle?” which was lapped up by the audience.

But there has been a positive development in Mollywood post-Kasaba controversy, with several filmmakers giving due consideration to female characters. Films like Mayanadhi, Ishq, Uyare, Kumabalangi Nights’ and  Prathi Poovankozhi are some of the examples. “It is a good sign that some of the new generation filmmakers have shown the courage to think differently. Films and filmi songs, since the evolution of Malayalam cinema, had celebrated masculinity.  Being a business, cinema has always wanted to please the majority -- the male audience. Even the concept of love, in many films, is shown as a feeling dominated by male patriarchy. ‘His’ girl, she is ‘my girl’ are the common words used by the characters to underline their patriarchy. This outlook must change. It is a gradual process,” said writer Saradakkutty.

Lyricist Harinarayan, who penned ‘Thechille penne’, said the song was never meant to hurt women. “Theppu’ is applicable to both sexes.  If the song has hurt anyone, I am really sorry about that, “ he said. 
Harinarayan said gender equality has to be factored in now. “There is a wave of change in Malayalam cinema which is a good sign. In Udhaharanam Sujatha, ‘Ethu Mazhayilum Aalumoru Thirinaalam’ was used to convey the boldness of Sujatha. A lyricist always pens lines giving due consideration to the feelings of the character,” he said. 

Saradakutty said society’s outlook on love, especially girls, who are in a relationship, should also change. “Love is definitely not something for men alone. We have seen many cases where girls are attacked for rejecting love. That is also part of society’s belief that a girl is someone whom men can love and leave at will,” she said.  

“There should be themes where girls question lover,  daughter points out wrongdoings by father and wife puts questions to husband over his misconduct. “The walls of patriarchy should be brought down gradually. If some of the recent films are any indication, indeed, there is a ray of hope, “ she said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Kochi news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
India Matters
Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | Facebook)
'Persecuted or not, immigrants with 3 documents will get citizenship'
Image of loudspeaker used for representational purpose only
Kerala Muslim outfits plan to restrict use of loudspeakers at mosques
Historian Ramchandra Guha speaks at the Session Patriotism vs Jingoism at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode. (Photo | EPs/Manu R Mavelil)
'Dynast' Rahul Gandhi has no chance against 'self-made' Modi: Guha
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav/EPS)
BJP gears up for first ‘rightist Budget’; several sops likely

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shots of Jallikattu held at Palamedu in Madurai and Periya Suriyur in Tiruchy | kk sundar, mk Ashok kumar
Why is Jallikattu in news every year?
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
Modi govt convinced all states and effectively handled GST: Nirmala Sitharaman
Gallery
Conor McGregor made a triumphant return to the UFC octagon on Saturday, pummelling Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone for a technical knockout victory in just 40 seconds. (Photo | AP)
Conor McGregor blasts Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone in 40 seconds in UFC return
Let us take a look at the list of cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket. (File Photo | Agencies)
Rohit Sharma to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers with the most number of ducks in T20I cricket
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp