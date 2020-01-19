Mollywood evolves to give females their rightful due

Shibu B S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Thechille penne, thechille penne, theppu petty pole vannittenne..., ‘ goes a popular song from a Malayalam movie which hit the screens in 2017. This is not the only song that portrays women as betrayers in short-lived love affairs. Besides, there are several situations and dialogues in Mollywood which blame women for betrayal. But, this is hardly surprising since the narrative is often intended to please male sensibilities.

Remember Chanthu shouting “Nee adakkamulla pen vargam mattaarum kanathathu kanum” at Kunji in Oru Vadakkan Veeragadha. In Maheshinte Prathikaram’, it was Mahesh’s dialogue to Soumya, “Nice aayittangu ozhivaakki alle?” which was lapped up by the audience.

But there has been a positive development in Mollywood post-Kasaba controversy, with several filmmakers giving due consideration to female characters. Films like Mayanadhi, Ishq, Uyare, Kumabalangi Nights’ and Prathi Poovankozhi are some of the examples. “It is a good sign that some of the new generation filmmakers have shown the courage to think differently. Films and filmi songs, since the evolution of Malayalam cinema, had celebrated masculinity. Being a business, cinema has always wanted to please the majority -- the male audience. Even the concept of love, in many films, is shown as a feeling dominated by male patriarchy. ‘His’ girl, she is ‘my girl’ are the common words used by the characters to underline their patriarchy. This outlook must change. It is a gradual process,” said writer Saradakkutty.

Lyricist Harinarayan, who penned ‘Thechille penne’, said the song was never meant to hurt women. “Theppu’ is applicable to both sexes. If the song has hurt anyone, I am really sorry about that, “ he said.

Harinarayan said gender equality has to be factored in now. “There is a wave of change in Malayalam cinema which is a good sign. In Udhaharanam Sujatha, ‘Ethu Mazhayilum Aalumoru Thirinaalam’ was used to convey the boldness of Sujatha. A lyricist always pens lines giving due consideration to the feelings of the character,” he said.

Saradakutty said society’s outlook on love, especially girls, who are in a relationship, should also change. “Love is definitely not something for men alone. We have seen many cases where girls are attacked for rejecting love. That is also part of society’s belief that a girl is someone whom men can love and leave at will,” she said.

“There should be themes where girls question lover, daughter points out wrongdoings by father and wife puts questions to husband over his misconduct. “The walls of patriarchy should be brought down gradually. If some of the recent films are any indication, indeed, there is a ray of hope, “ she said.