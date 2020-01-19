Home Cities Kochi

Poor water distribution systems, presence of aerosol particles add to risk of flooding: Gadgil

The presence of aerosol particles in the atmosphere and inefficiency of water distribution systems increase the risk of flooding in Kerala,” said environmental scientist Madhav Gadgil.

Published: 19th January 2020 06:59 AM

Ecologist Madhav Gadgil speaks at the Kerala Literature Festival in Kozhikode on Saturday | Manu R Mavelil

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: “The presence of aerosol particles in the atmosphere and inefficiency of water distribution systems increase the risk of flooding in Kerala,” said environmental scientist Madhav Gadgil. He was speaking at the interaction session ‘Kerala’s Fragile Ecology’ at the Kerala Literature Festival  here on Saturday. Gadgil strongly opposed the destruction of  mangroves of Kerala and taking up giant apartment projects in their place. “Several constructions are illegally coming up on fragile lands of Kerala, which often lead to massive destruction in the form of landslides and erosions. We are leading ourselves to these man-killing calamities. Nature should never be blamed for it,” he said. 

On the Gadgil report on Western Ghats, he said: “The report, which put forward a totally different development trajectory, was not implemented. The majority argued that the implementation of the Gadgil committee report would adversely affect Kerala’s development strategies.” Madhav Gadgil, Viju B and Prerna Bindra spoke about Saving God’s Own Country from Human and Nature’s Wrath’. 

Richard Mahapatra was the moderator of the session. Diminishing ecological stability and biodiversity of the country was discussed with special focus on Kerala and Rajasthan where  floods and droughts had wreaked havoc in the past years.Clinging to the models that we should adopt to sort out the crisis and conserve biodiversity,  moderator Richard Mahapatra pointed out that Kerala has the richest level of biodiversity. 

“Contradiction between this advancement and development is a false one. Over-exploitation of natural resources results in destruction of democracy and population as well,” Prof  Gadgil replied when asked about the methods of Gadgil report and how it could be useful for  sustainable development .He also pointed out the methods adopted by the Norwegian Government in implementing petroleum funds for sustainable development. 

Citing Western Ghats as the finest global biodiversity hotspot of the world, Prerna Bindra,  leading environmental journalist and travel writer, cited examples of different wildlife sanctuaries in Kerala like Periyar, Parambikulam, Wayanad and Palakkad. She also mentioned the people’s movement in Silent Valley National Park. “We have to get out of this dichotomy of humans versus development. Wildlife should be protected. If we do not give wild animals their space, they will confront the people and this doesn’t mean I am  anti-people. We have to understand the fact that people are not homogeneous everywhere. We have to respect all,” she said.

