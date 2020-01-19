Spirit worth Rs 60 lakh seized in Tirupur

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: The state excise department seized large quantities of spirit, stored in a building in Chinna Kannur of Tirupur district, Tamil Nadu, on Saturday. The Palakkad Excise Intelligence Bureau and the Excise Special Squad personnel, along with the Coimbatore Prohibition Enforcement Wing, reached the spot, as received via a tipoff, in Chinna Kannur. The building belonged to a man named Ganesh. As many as 450 cans were found containing 15,750 litres of spirit.

The police had seized spirit from Varandarappilly in Thrissur two days ago, following which the special intelligence bureau conducted a secret investigation, which led them to Tirupur. The catch is one of the biggest by the department as the spirit was valued at around `60 lakh in the market. However, no arrest was registered. The seized spirit was handed over to Tamil Nadu police.